Biden jokes he only visited South Carolina to see Asia Williams play basketball

President Joe Biden joked that he only came to South Carolina to see Oakland City Mighty Oaks forward Asia Williams play basketball.

Mr Biden made the remarks during a campaign visit to a congregation in South Carolina.

”Asia Williams is from here...That’s the only reason I was coming. I thought she was here”, said President Biden.

The crowd erupted into laughter as the Democratic president said his comments would get him “in trouble” with his wife, Jill Biden.

President Biden will make a pitch to appeal to voters in the state as he kicks off the Democratic Party’s uphill battle to win the red state as South Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democrat since 1976.