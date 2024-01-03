DeSantis attacks Biden’s Virgin Islands break during Iowa speech

Ron DeSantis has attacked Joe Biden over his recent holiday to the US Virgin Islands.

The US president spent a week in tropical St. Croix, where he and Jill Biden, the first lady, celebrated the new year.

Mr Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday 2 January, but his vacation was referenced by Mr DeSantis during a campaign event in Iowa on Wednesday.

“Biden, he just shrugs his shoulders, he goes to the Virgin Islands, or Delaware, just hanging out on the beach, no sense of urgency to be able to protect the American people or defend lives,” the Republican presidential hopeful said, discussing the fentanyl crisis.