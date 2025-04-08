A Birmingham resident who is blind says the cane she uses to walk broke after getting caught on large piles of rubbish left on the streets.

The rubbish has been piling up in Birmingham for a month amid a dispute between the city and its waste collectors.

Perm Bhachu told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (April 8) that she has hurt herself after tripping over the piles.

“My cane has actually broken because I got it stuck,” she said.

“I’ve hurt my shins and knees, and when you fall, there’s nobody to help you up.”

“The bins are causing a lot of stress and anxiety,” she added. “Quite often, I’ve had to turn back and go home.”