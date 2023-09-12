Gun dealer poses with deadly weapons in video that led to his arrest

A gunman posed with deadly weapons he made in his bedroom at his family home in a video before police arrested him.

Jordan Geoghegan, 23, of Summerlee Road, Erdington, took selfies showing him holding a machine gun and a handgun, and boasted in text messages of being able to buy cheap guns from America and how he planned to kill someone with a shotgun.

Police found footage of him of him showing off guns, on one occasion while walking in public.

Geoghegan was jailed for 14.5 years after admitting possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and being involved in the sale or transfer of ammunition.