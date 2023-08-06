Shocking witness footage shows moments after truck crashes into shop

Shocking witness footage shows the scene moments after a truck crashed into a shop front in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, on Saturday (5 August).

The collision sounded “like a bomb going off,” a bystander said of the incident which occurred just after 10am on North Street.

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed a woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but she is not believed to be seriously injured.

Witness Donald Feeney, 60, was driving past as the crash happened and immediately stopped to try and help.

“This vehicle was embedded in the front of the shop, and shattered glass everywhere,” he said.