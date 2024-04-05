US Secretary of State Blinken insists ‘Ukraine will become a member of Nato’

Antony Blinken insists “Ukraine will become a member of Nato” and said the US will do “everything we can” to ensure the country has what it needs to defeat Russia.

The US secretary of state made his comments as Nato celebrated its 75th anniversary in Brussels on Thursday (4 April).

Mr Blinken said that “support for Ukraine, the determination of every country represented here at Nato, remains rock solid.”

“We will do everything we can, allies will do everything that they can, to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression.”