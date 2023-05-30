Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:57
‘A disgrace’: BMW driver slammed after £100,000 car is washed out to sea
A BMW driver had a bank holiday to forget after their expensive car was washed out to sea in Cornwall.
The vehicle, estimated to be worth around £100,000, somehow ended up off dry land and floating in the water on Sunday (28 May).
Images and videos of the incident were shared on social media, sparking an amusing response from those that had stumbled across the driver’s unfortunate luck.
“You can’t park there, sir,” one person commented.
“Absolute disgrace not funny anymore. Hope they will be charged for the efforts and costs associated with this stupidity,” another said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
27:44
Fired by Boris Johnson: Cleo Watson reveals the chaos inside No 10
01:28
Moment Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Premiership Rugby final
01:12
Listen: DeSantis 2024 Twitter launch event halted by tech issues
02:20
A look back through Tina Turner’s life
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
00:32
Sky Brown wins first World Skateboarding Tour event of season
01:08
Allardyce sorry after Leeds relegated: ‘I tried my best’
00:50
Tottenham need to figure out ‘who we want to be’, Ryan Mason says
02:17
Premier League: Winners and losers from dramatic final day
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:45
Holly and Phil don’t know This Morning crew names, claims Holmes
02:32
Jeremy Paxman’s best tussles as he bows out of University Challenge
00:21
Lewis Capaldi sings Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at Radio 1 Big Weekend
00:52
Star Trek cast make live hologram appearance at London Comic Con
00:44
Man proposes to flight attendant in front of cheering airport crowd
01:21
‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year
01:41
New Yorkers practice yoga on top of 100-storey skyscraper in Manhattan
00:25
Matt Hancock finds out celebrity lookalikes’ using TikTok filter
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09