‘A disgrace’: BMW driver slammed after £100,000 car is washed out to sea

A BMW driver had a bank holiday to forget after their expensive car was washed out to sea in Cornwall.

The vehicle, estimated to be worth around £100,000, somehow ended up off dry land and floating in the water on Sunday (28 May).

Images and videos of the incident were shared on social media, sparking an amusing response from those that had stumbled across the driver’s unfortunate luck.

“You can’t park there, sir,” one person commented.

“Absolute disgrace not funny anymore. Hope they will be charged for the efforts and costs associated with this stupidity,” another said.

