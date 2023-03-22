Boris Johnson appeared before the House of Commons Privileges Committee to give evidence to an inquiry investigating whether he misled MPs with his denials about Partygate.

The former prime minister has accepted that he misled the Commons over parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic, but did not intentionally do so.

From being shown a supercut of all the times he told parliament he followed the rules to outing officials whose leaving drinks are now under scrutiny, The Independent has compiled a roundup of the most significant moments of Mr Johnson’s questioning.

