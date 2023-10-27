Former prime minister Boris Johnson has announced he is joining GB News as a presenter, claiming “the best days are yet to come”.

Mr Johnson made the announcement in a video message released on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

He said: “I am going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything. From Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, and how we meet all of those challenges to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.

“And, why I think our best days are yet to come and why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more Global Britain, not less.”