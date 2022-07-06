Johnson says Tories need to 'love each other' as he faces calls to quit

Conservative MPs need to “love each other”, Boris Johnson has said, following several days of scandal that have rocked the party.

“What we need is a stable government loving each other as Conservatives, getting on with our priorities,” Johnson told the Liaison Committee.

More than 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in letters of resignation to the PM.

Several letters cited a loss in confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

