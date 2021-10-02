Boris Johnson sparked outrage on the eve of the Conservative Party conference by saying “never mind” about “ cancer outcomes” and the recent fall in life expectancy.

When asked by the BBC about his plans for Britain’s recovery from the Covid crisis, the prime minister chose to emphasize economic growth over health measures.

“I’ve given you the most important metric - never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth,” Mr Johnson said.

The PM’s comments were quickly criticised, with Labour accusing him of showing an “outrageous” and “appalling” disregard for the health of the British people.