Boris Johnson has not denied using the phrase “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” about the ex-minister facing allegations of sexual assault.

The prime minister also refused to apologise for a Tory whip who allegedly told one of Chris Pincher’s alleged victims that it would not be “straightforward” to pursue a complaint if he was gay.

Mr Johnson was grilled by Sir Keir Starmer about the scandal during PMQs on Wednesday (6 July), after the Labour leader opened by reading a powerful victim statement.

