Boris Johnson’s former press secretary has described the ex-prime minister’s resignation statement as “Trumpian.”

Speaking to Sky News, Will Walden said his former boss had used the “language of vendetta” in a letter, which he called “deeply misleading in places,” announcing he is to step down as an MP.

Mr Johnson’s resignation came on Friday, 9 June, as he received a report by a committee of MPs into whether he misled the Commons over his partygate assurances.

The former prime minister wrote that he is being “driven” out of Parliament and claimed that he was a victim of a Partygate and Brexit witch-hunt.