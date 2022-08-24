‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day

Boris Johnson said the UK will stand with Ukraine in its resistance against Russian forces, “however long it takes,” as he made a statement marking the country’s Independence Day on Wednesday, 24 August.

“I’ve never doubted for a moment that Ukraine is going to win this struggle because no force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians,” the prime minister said.

Johnson said that the country’s independence is “threatened once again,” and “her people are fighting with steel, and with courage, to defend their homes and their families.”

