This is the moment a 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun on a packed Spring Break Florida beach before fleeing into the ocean.

Officers from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the area on 14 March when they heard a crowd shouting “he has a gun”.

Deputies saw the boy wielding a handgun and drew their firearms, advancing toward him while ordering him to drop the gun.

Instead, he took off, still holding the gun, running through crowds of people before heading into the ocean throwing the gun into the water.

Felixander Solis-Guzman of Lakeland, was arrested and charged with several offences.

He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.