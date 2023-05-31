Footage captures the moment a paraglider crashed into a tourist and broke her collarbone on a beach in Brazil.

The unidentified pilot reportedly lost control of his aircraft and went beyond the allowed landing area, where a couple was walking on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

Video shows the paraglider drifting towards the ground before slamming into the woman, who was knocked to the ground by the impact.

She sustained a head wound that required 10 stitches, as well as a broken collarbone.