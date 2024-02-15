Car dragged into sinkhole as road collapses into river in Brazil

A car was dragged into a sinkhole after a road collapsed into a river in Brazil during heavy rain on Wednesday, 14 February.

The Volkswagen Gol fell into a crater along the BR 470 highway in San Catarina during the adverse weather conditions.

According to reports in local media, the couple inside the vehicle did not notice warning signs on the road before the incident.

They climbed out of the hole before being treated by medical staff at the scene.

Traffic was diverted from the damaged road, the Brazilian National Department of Transport Infrastructure said.