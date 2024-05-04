Residents rescued from rooftops following mass floods in Brazil

Military crews in Brazil have captured the moment they had to rescue stranded locals from the roofs of their homes in Rio Grande do Sul, following major flooding.

Days of heavy rain and a failed hydroelectric dam have left 60 people missing, and 30 more confirmed dead.

The dam, which is located close to Cotiporã, triggered a 6.6-foot high wave, forcing people to find an escape route from the area.

In the footage, residents have put holes in their roofs to get them out safely, and able to climb up into the rescue helicopters.