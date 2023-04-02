Home secretary denies Dover delays and gridlock traffic will be regular occurrence

Suella Braverman claims Brexit is not to blame for the 14-hour queues at the Port of Dover and insists gridlock traffic will not be a regular occurrence.

The home secretary claimed it was “unfair” to blame the post-Brexit passport checks for the chaos as the port as Easter holidaymakers get stuck in misery at the border with France.

Ms Braverman said in general “things have been operating very smoothly at the border” and she does not think “this is the state of affairs to go forward”.

