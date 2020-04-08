Bride late for her own wedding clocked at 105mph

Police stopped a rushing bride traveling at 105mph when late for her own wedding.

The incident was captured on police bodycam on the Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on April 11.

The footage shows a officer approaching the Tesla being driven by a wedding guest in a black vest and white button-down while the bride is in the passenger seat fully-dressed in a white gown.

The bride-to-be told the police officer the ceremony was at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart, and they were stopped at 2:42 p.m.

Luckily, the officer was understanding and let the pair continue on their way after issuing a mandatory court date for speeding.