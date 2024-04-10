Watch: Britain’s biggest-ever benefit fraud gang shower floor with £20 notes

Britain’s biggest-ever benefit fraud gang is seen showering a flat with hundreds of £20 notes.

The organised crime gang falsely claimed more than £50 million in Universal Credit in the largest benefit fraud in England and Wales.

Galina Nikolova, 38, Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, Tsvetka Todorova, 52, Gyunesh Ali, 33, and Patritsia Paneva, 26, used the benefits system “like a cash machine”.

Footage from a seized mobile phone shows the fraudsters showering their flat with hundreds of £20 notes.

All five defendants entered guilty pleas when they appeared before Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday (9 April).

They will be sentenced on 28 May.