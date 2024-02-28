Moment British man tries walking into Russia to meet online girlfriend

A British man was filmed trying to walk into Russia to see a girl he met on the Internet, the Polish Border Guard said.

Officials said the 37-year-old man arrived at the road border crossing in Grzechotki on 23 February without a visa or vehicle registration certificate to enter Russia.

He claimed that he wanted to go to St Petersburg to visit his fiancee he met online, the border guard added, but was not permitted to cross without the required documents.

After being turned away he tried to cross into the country on foot through woodland roads and was detained and fined.