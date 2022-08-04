Brittney Griner has been "wrongfully" detained in Russia, the White House has said.

The American basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling with criminal intent by a Russian court on Thursday, 4 August.

Ms Griner was also fined a million rubles (around $16,300).

"Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. She never should have had to endure a trial in the first place," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

