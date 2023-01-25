Martin Lewis explains how to avoid broadband bills price hike

Martin Lewis has shared his advice on coping with a rise in broadband and phone bills.

Due to December’s inflation figure of 10.5 per cent, which the MoneySavingExpert described as “huge”, most providers are allowed to do mid-contract raises and hike their prices for new customers.

For people already in contracts, Lewis said there is “little you can do” but advised the millions who are out of contract to switch to a cheaper provider.

He suggested using price comparison sites as some offer short-lived deals and also advised “getting on the phone to haggle” direct with companies.

