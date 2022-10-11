Therese Coffey failed to lay out any government plans for how it will pay for a £60bn “black hole” identified by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) following the mini-budget.

The IFS has warned that the chancellor must find millions in spending cuts “to stabilise debt as a fraction of national income in 2026-7.”

When asked how the government would fill the “black hole,” the health secretary said: “That’s not for me to say. That’s their forecasts. The chancellor will be speaking at the end of the month with the medium-term fiscal plan.”

