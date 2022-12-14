Five new complaints added to Dominic Raab bullying investigation

Dominic Raab is being investigated over five fresh formal complaints about his conduct after Rishi Sunak referred the latest allegations to the senior lawyer carrying out a bullying inquiry.

The new claims, which take the total number in Adam Tolley KC’s investigation to eight, are believed to relate to the deputy prime minister’s first stint as justice secretary.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have suggested Mr Raab should be suspended while the investigation is ongoing, but a spokesperson for the prime minister said it is “right” for the inquiry to finish before action is taken.

