Man tries to steal post office cash using long metal spoon

CCTV captures the moment a man tries to steal a large amount of money from a post office counter using a long metal spoon.

Jelanie Scott, 36, entered Hyson Green Post Office, in Nottingham, at around 11.45am on 10 February.

CCTV shows him approach a counter window at the back of the store, before reaching through a small gap at the bottom with a large serving spoon.

He was spotted by staff, who activated the panic alarm – triggering the security smoke system.

Scott fled the scene, at some point dropping his debit card bearing his name.

Scott pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was sentenced to a six-month community order when he appeared in court on 21 February.