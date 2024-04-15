Out-of-control car flies into garage on quiet California street

A car launched into a California home's garage on a quiet residential street, dramatic doorbell footage shows.

Footage shows a black vehicle speeding down the cul-de-sac before it is airborne over two parked vehicles and crashes into the property.

Riverside County Fire Department said they responded to a “vehicle versus garage” incident at approximately 6:30am on 4 April.

The driver of the vehicle, who was able to free himself before the fire department's arrival, suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment, fire officials said.