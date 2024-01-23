Man goes swimming in waist-deep Santa Cruz floodwater

A resident in Santa Cruz swapped swimming in the ocean for swimming in the street on Monday morning (22 January).

Torrential rain dumped waist-deep floodwater on the California city and footage shows a man splashing around in the road.

Major flooding was reported in the Neary Lagoon neighbourhood of Santa Cruz, where cars parked outside of an apartment complex on Felix Street were standing in at least two to three feet of water.

“In about 15 minutes, it went up about four inches, it was pretty crazy,” one resident said of the water.