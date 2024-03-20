Injured lone hiker airlifted to safety from California’s Napa County

Footage shows the moment an injured hiker was airlifted to safety by the California Highway Patrol.

The injured woman was located in Napa County’s Skyline Wilderness Park after reports of her situation reached local emergency services.

With precise GPS coordinates relayed by dispatch, the Golden Gate Division Air Operations H-30 team were able to swiftly pinpoint the hiker.

A flight officer and paramedic were lowered to the ground to provide medical assistance before she was airlifted to safety.

The hiker’s injuries were reported to be minor, and she was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.