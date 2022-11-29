Daredevil scales Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles

A man has been arrested after scaling the 54-storey Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in Los Angeles.

This shocking footage shows the daredevil climbing the downtown building as first responders looked up from the street.

LAPD said the man was spied just before 9am on Tuesday (29 November) and he was taken into custody around 30 minutes later.

Fox Los Angeles reported that a banner that read “support women, not abortion” was seen hanging from a window.

However, it was unclear if the climber was connected to the banner.

