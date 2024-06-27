Watch: 70 firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze in West Oakland

Seventy firefighters were deployed to tackle a three-alarm blaze at a warehouse in West Oakland, California, on Wednesday, 26 June, officials said.

The fire was contained two hours into the incident but was not under control, Oakland Fire Department said.

Officials confirmed that crews would be stationed at the property overnight and into the morning to mitigate hot spots.

Local residents were told to keep their windows closed.

Flames and smoke from the blaze were so intense that firefighters asked East Bay Municipal Utility District to boost the area's water pressure in the area to tackle it.