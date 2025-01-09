Donald Trump takes wildfire swipe at California governor Gavin Newsom

Donald Trump took a swipe at Governor Gavin Newsom over the California wildfires today (9 January).

The president-elect, who is in Washington, took the opportunity to criticise Mr Newsom for the lack of water, blaming him for the dry fire hydrants.

Trump, who was meeting privately with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, was asked about the devastating wildfires in California while meeting with House and Senate GOP leaders.

He called the fires a “true tragedy” and said it was a “mistake” on the governor’s part and potentially on the administration.