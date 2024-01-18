Man who boasted to police about being ‘best drug dealer’ jailed

A man who boasted he was the “best drug dealer about” has been jailed for more than five years.

Police were on patrol in Cambridge on 1 December 2023 when they spotted Robert Busby parked on the pavement.

With intelligence around him dealing drugs, they went to question him but he attempted to drive off.

The 54-year-old, was then searched and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £1,390.

While being booked into custody he boasted to officers “I am one of the best drug dealers about”.

Busby has since been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.