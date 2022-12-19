Independent TV
Toronto shooting: Five killed in Canada condo attack
At least five people died and one person was injured in a shooting at a condominium unit in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night, 18 December.
The gunman was shot dead by police officers. It is not known if they were a resident of the building.
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said authorities found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased” after responding to an active shooter call at around 7:20pm local time at a building on Jane Street.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating.
01:13