Justin Trudeau tears up during final speech as Canada’s prime minister

Justin Trudeau wiped away tears after his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, introduced him for his farewell speech as Canada's prime minister.

Trudeau officially stepped down on Sunday (March 9) after nine years in office, following months of mounting pressure within his own Liberal Party.

“My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now, we're taking him back,” Ella-Grace said as she welcomed her father on stage.

Trudeau, visibly emotional, wiped away tears with a handkerchief before launching into his speech.