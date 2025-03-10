Justin Trudeau made a final dig at Donald Trump in his farewell speech as Canada’s prime minister.

The 53-year-old, who will be replaced by former Bank of England boss Mark Carney, used his final speech at the Liberal Party conference on Sunday (9 March) to take aim at the US president over his controversial tariffs imposed on Canada.

Mr Trudeau said: “Now as Canadians face from our neighbour an existential challenge and economic crisis, Canadians are showing what we are made off.”

He added: “Standing up for everyone’s fundamental rights is the only way to protect our freedom.”