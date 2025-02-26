Police raid cannabis farm where migrants were forced to work

This is the moment police raid cannabis farms that were later found to be linked to a criminal gang who forced trafficked migrants to work.

The illegal sites were run in the Midlands, London and the north of England.

Six men denied accusations of trafficking for exploitation, but were found guilty of all charges on February 24 after a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The trial hear from a trafficking victim who was exploited by the gang after he arrived in the UK by boat in November 2020.

He had travelled to the UK to pay off money he had borrowed to pay for his wife’s medical treatment, but was forced to work for the traffickers.