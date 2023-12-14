Crew members saved from capsized cargo ship by US Coast Guard

Crew members from a capsized cargo ship were rescued by the US Coast Guard off the coast of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, 13 December.

Six passengers on a raft had been saved by a passing Carnival cruise ship, who reported to the Coast Guard that six additional crew members were missing.

A helicopter found all six hanging to debris from the sunken vessel and hoisted them up into the helicopter.

Aircrew then transferred them to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata, and all 12 that were rescued have been reported in good health.