Clean-up operation underway after cars set alight during Cardiff riots

A cleanup operation has started after vehicles were set alight during riots in Cardiff on Monday night (22 May).

Violence broke out after police received a report of a serious traffic collision on Snowden Road just after 6pm which resulted in the

the deaths of two teenage boys.

Livestreamed footage showed fireworks and other missiles being thrown at a line of police officers with riot shields.

Two cars were set alight.

South Wales Police said arrests have been made in connection with the disorder but did not confirm how many.

