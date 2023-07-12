Downing Street staff booed as they remove Larry the cat from No 10 doorstep

Downing Street staff were booed by journalists as they removed Larry the cat from the doorstep of No 10.

Reporters were waiting for Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak to appear on Monday (10 July) when the famous feline made a welcome appearance.

However, Larry wasn’t around to mingle for long, and less than a minute after stepping outside, was picked up and taken back into the prime minister’s residence.

A number of journalists were heard booing as the cat was taken back inside.