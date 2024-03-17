Princess Diana’s heartbreaking words to father as she was sent to boarding school

Princess Diana’s heartbreaking words to her father as she was sent to boarding school have been revealed.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer revealed how his sister felt at being sent to boarding school during an interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (17 March).

The late Princess of Wales told her father, Edward John Spencer: “If you loved me, you wouldn’t leave me here.”

Ms Kuenssberg asked Earl Spencer: “Do you think she was also hurt or affected by being sent away?”

He replied: “I was so proud of her for saying that, it was so incredibly impactful.

“Personally, any child under 13, I don’t think they should be sent away. They can’t understand what is going on.”