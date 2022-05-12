Prince Charles and Rishi Sunak meet Kickstart scheme youngsters at JD Sports

Prince Charles and Rishi Sunak visited 16-24 year olds who had been helped onto the government's Kickstart scheme by The Prince's Trust at a JD Sports store in Walworth, south London, on Wednesday (11 May).

Speaking about Charles' visit, kickstarter Pav Soor, who said he had been rejected for 460 jobs before joining the scheme, described how interested the prince was in the young people's personal journeys.

"It was like having a discussion with a friend," Soor said.

