All primary pupils in London to receive free school meals for a year, says Sadiq Khan

All primary school pupils in London will receive free school meals under plans announced by Sadiq Khan.

The one-off £130m programme funded by additional business rates income, which will begin in September, is aimed at helping struggling households in the cost-of-living crisis.

It is estimated the scheme will help around 270,000 primary school pupils.

Current rules mean that households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals.

The Mayor of London called the programme a "lifeline."

