Footage shows moments before Hu Jintao led out of Chinese Communist Party congress

Newly-emerged footage reveals what happened before China's former leader Hu Jintao was escorted from the closing session of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday, 22 October.

To Mr Hu's left, outgoing Politburo member Li Zhanshu, removes a file from his hands while speaking to him.

Current leader Xi Jinping then speaks to a man, who tries to persuade the former president to leave and attempts to lift him up from his chair.

China’s official news agency Xinhua said that Mr Hu was escorted out as he was not feeling well.

