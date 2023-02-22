Trapped worker rescued from burning construction site by crane and concrete slab

Dramatic footage captures the moment a worker was rescued on a concrete slab suspended from a crane at a burning construction site in China.

The builder was stuck on a tower crane as a fire raged through the foundations of the construction site below him in Jining city, Shandong province, on 22 February.

Another worker operating a crane performed a daring rescue, with footage showing one of the adjoining cranes carrying him to safety on a stone slab hoisted away by the heavy machinery.

He was then lowered to the ground without sustaining any injuries.

