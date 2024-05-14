Joe Biden fired back at Donald Trump’s suggestion that “China is eating our lunch” as he unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports on Tuesday 14 May.

The US president has targeted electric vehicle batteries, computer chips and medical products, risking an election-year standoff with Beijing in a bid to woo voters who give his economic policies low marks.

After making a speech at the White House, Mr Biden was challenged on comments from his Republican predecessor.

“Trump said today that China is eating our lunch, what do you say in response?” a reporter asked.

Mr Biden fired back: “He’s been feeding them a long time.”