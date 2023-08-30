James Cleverly vows to keep raising human rights issues with Chinese government

James Cleverly has vowed to continue to raise human rights issues in his talks with the Chinese government.

The Foreign Secretary said that he had spoken to officials amid concerns about the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang province.

His visit has been criticised by Tories who want a tougher line against China, which has sanctioned British MPs and peers for speaking out about human rights violations.

“I think the Chinese government understand the UK is consistent in our approach,” Mr Cleverly said.

Mr Cleverly’s trip was the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to China for five years.