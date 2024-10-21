Moment Chris Kaba fatally shot captured on police body camera

Police bodycam footage shows the moments before Chris Kaba was fatally shot by a Met firearms officer.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released footage of the traffic stop on 5 September 2022, which lead to Mr Kaba being shot.

The footage was released as the police marksman who fatally shot Kaba was today (21 October) cleared of his murder.

Martyn Blake, 40, stood trial at the Old Bailey after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham in south-east London.

The jury deliberated for some three hours on Monday to clear Mr Blake who appeared to be briefly overcome with emotion as the verdict was returned.

The IOPC will now consider whether Mr Blake should face a disciplinary hearing.