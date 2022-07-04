Chris Pincher allegations do ‘huge damage’ to trust in parliament, says Tory minister

A Tory minister has suggested the “appalling” allegations against Chris Pincher do “huge damage to the reputation and trust in parliament”.

The former deputy chief whip resigned last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London.

Speaking on Monday (4 July), Will Quince said Mr Pincher’s alleged behaviour “hurts us all”.

“There’s no question that allegations of this nature - and of course we’ve got to have due process to follow - do huge damage to the reputation and trust in parliament,” he said.

